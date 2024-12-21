TARKWA BAY (LAGOS ISLAND)

When it comes to finding a fun-filled place to spend Christmas, Tarkwa Bay is a perfect choice. Tarkwa Bay is the best place to experience exciting activities such as water skiing, jet skiing, boat cruising or having a picnic on the beach.

WONDERLAND AMUSEMENT PARK

This is a 330,000 square meters’ ultra-modern park in Nigeria’s federal capital. It offers leisure gardens for visitors’ recreation and rides and an amazing arcade.

PORT HARCOURT TOURIST BEACH

Planning on a family vacation or picnic this Christmas, this amazing and scenic beach is the place to go. The resort offers restaurants and accommodation for all classes and sunbathing sites.

OGUTA LAKE RESORT (IMO)

This resort features a golf course with eighteen standard international holes, cruise boat services for an exciting sail, recreational park, standard lodging accommodation and an excellent restaurant.

VEGA WATERPARK (DELTA)

This water park has a restaurant and bar, a lounge area for couples, Cabana for families. You most probably cannot exhaust the slides, pools and space hole activities at the park, It is simply fun none stop.

OBUDU RANCH RESORT (CROSS RIVER)

The Obudu Ranch Resort is one of the amazing tourist centres in Nigeria and arguably the best vacation spot for anyone seeking to enjoy a Christmas holiday in an environment that offers both a perfect blend of nature and modernity.

OLUMO ROCK (OGUN)

This amazing granite rock used to be a place of refuge for the people of Egbaland (present Ogun State) during intertribal wars in the olden days. It has several spot caves, some of which are about 20 feet long and 25 feet wide.

Written by Kampari Tours

Culled from:https://kamparitours.com