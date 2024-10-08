Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful local government election.

He said the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has been empowered to ensure the polls meet local and international standards.

In a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs Mr. Gyang Bere, the governor said PLASIEC has introduced a seamless, efficient, and credible electronic voter verification system, marking a significant step toward transparency in the state’s electoral process.

The statement said Mutfwang made these remarks yesterday during separate meetings with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Class Traditional Rulers at the New Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

He underscored the crucial role traditional leaders play in promoting peace and unity across the state and urged them to maintain sustainable peace in their respective domains before, during, and after the elections.

Mutfwang further called on the traditional rulers to act as stabilizing forces by ensuring that peace prevails and that law and order are upheld during the electoral process.

The governor reassured them that PLASIEC has the necessary independence to conduct credible elections.

Mutfwang described the upcoming local government elections as a litmus test for PLASIEC, not only in Plateau State but also as a model for other states.

He commended the commission for the steps it has already taken to strengthen the electoral process in the state.

According to him, the meeting was primarily convened to appeal to traditional rulers to use their influence to ensure peaceful conduct among citizens during the elections.

The governor also urged Plateau citizens to demonstrate their patriotism by turning out in large numbers to vote peacefully.

He emphasised that their participation is key to ensuring elections that are fair and acceptable to all.