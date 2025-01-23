The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (PSMPWB) has announced over N 8.4 million Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from the state for 2025.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the information officer of the board, Isma’il Yahaya, he said this followed the approval by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He explained that, consequently, intending pilgrims would pay about N8.4million only.

The statement also added that the executive secretary of the Board Hon.Daiyabu Dauda also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang led Government for facilitating the pre-Hajj trip to enable the Board carry out the responsibility bestowed on them preparatory to the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He urged prospective pilgrims to note the timelines and Saudi guidelines while emphasizing the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.