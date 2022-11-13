The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared its readiness to host the flag-off of the party presidential campaign slated for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Chairman of the local organising committee inaugurated by the director general of the campaign council, Simon Lalong, Hon. Idris Wase who addressed journalists in Jos commended the APC for choosing Plateau to flag-off the campaign .

Wase who was flanked by the co-chairman of the LOC, Prof Sonnie Tyoden, the governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and other members of the committee at the media parley said the party in Plateau State was fully prepared to host thousands of guests in the state for the flag-off.

Wase who is the deputy speaker of the Federal House of representatives said security operatives would be deployed to tackle any break down of law and order .