Plateau United have reinforced their squad with the signing of four new players, DAILY POST reports.

The new players are Ekene Olisema Nero, Mojereola Sulaimon, Abfulmutallif Sanusi and Dabo Joshua.

Olisema linked up with the club from Sporting Lagos, Sulaimon joined from El-Kanemi Warriors, Sanusi signed from Katsina United, while Joshua arrived from Nigeria National League, NNL side Yobe Desert Stars.

Mbwas Mangut’s side are battling with relegation this season.

The Peace Boys have managed two wins in their last nine NPFL games.

Plateau United will take on Niger Tornadoes in the NPFL matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.