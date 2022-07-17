Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has promised to sponsor the education of the two children of a late member representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II, Hon. Ademola Olusegun Popoola.

The governor who described the deceased as a great son of Oyo State and a star cut short in his prime, said the children would be sponsored through his personal foundation such that whether or not he was in government, the support to them would not cease.

Makinde stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased lawmaker in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Hon. Popoola died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Tuesday, after a brief illness.

The governor, who signed the condolence register opened for the 46-year-old lawmaker, wrote: “This is a star cut short of his prime and a great son to Oyo State. May Honourable Popoola’s soul rest in peace. Amen.”

In the entourage of the governor were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Chairman Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola and the Special Adviser (Strategy and Political Matters), Hon. Babs Oduyoye.

Others were the Executive Assistant on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe and some members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, among others.