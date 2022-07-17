Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said the country needs God’s intervention for the planning and peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at with the pilgrims on Saturday at the premises of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), in Ibadan, Makinde tasked intending Christians pilgrims on the holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem from the state to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Makinde who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration and General Services, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, stated: “As you all know, we will be going to the polls again in 2023 to vote and elect our leaders.

“We want God to make the planning and final conduct of the elections to be peaceful without rancour and any form of violence, banditry or terrorism.

“As we are joining others to pray for those in authority in 1 Timothy 2, please also remember to pray for our Governor. That God will continue to crown him with wisdom and guidance as he steers the ship of the present administration. Because of many of the good works that he has started in the state, he will be given another opportunity to complete them.

“It is important to also remind you that as new cases of COVID-19 infections are being reported in some states lately by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), it is important that you observe all the necessary protocols towards the prevention of the disease. Thankfully, we don’t have any new cases in Oyo State and our earnest expectation to God is that none of you will come down with any infection as you embark on this pilgrimage.”

Makinde noted that the Christians embarked on holy pilgrimage in order to see, feel, touch and experience the reality of the historical places, where the favourite Bible characters trod, sites and monuments that Christians have only had the opportunity to read about in stories and writings of the Bible.