President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the winner of Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while also commending the peaceful conduct of the process.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday shortly after the formal declaration of Aiyedatiwa as winner, the President congratulated Aiyedatiwa and other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

He enjoined the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

President Tinubu believed the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

The President also commended INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.

President Tinubu extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.

The President urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict.