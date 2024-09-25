George Asamani, managing director of the Project Management Institute (PMI) in Sub-Saharan Africa, has stated that some factors are critical to curbing the culture of abandoned projects in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

In a statement to the media titled “The culture of abandoned projects: The solutions are in plain sight,” Asamani said that while ineffective project management is not the sole cause of abandoned projects, it plays a crucial role in their outcomes.

He said, “Strengthening continuity and ensuring seamless execution, especially during political transitions, can significantly enhance project success. Projects can be completed on time and within budget by improving oversight and accountability mechanisms, ultimately delivering the intended benefits to communities.”

Asamani stated that project management offers a structured approach to navigating the complexities of public infrastructure development. Through proper scheduling, resource allocation, and progress tracking, project management minimises delays and keeps projects on course. “One of its most critical benefits is fostering continuity – comprehensive documentation of decisions, budgets, and timelines ensures that new administrations pick up where previous ones left off without losing momentum,” he said.

He revealed that a well-structured project management approach begins with thorough feasibility studies that assess financial, technical, and environmental factors impacting delivery. Instead of setting unrealistic timelines, professional project managers use data-driven forecasting to establish achievable deadlines and cost estimates.

“Contingency planning is another essential aspect of project management. Whether facing fluctuating material costs or weather-related delays, project managers are prepared to adapt while keeping the project on track. Cost control mechanisms, such as continuous expense monitoring, allow project managers to identify areas of overspending early and take corrective action before financial distress sets in.

“Risk analysis also plays a vital role in project success. Setting aside financial buffers for emergencies or unforeseen circumstances makes projects less likely to stall due to a lack of funds.

Transparency ensures that all stakeholders, including government officials, contractors, and the public, remain informed about the project’s progress. This openness promotes accountability and limits opportunities for mischief,” Asamani added.