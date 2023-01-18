Polaris Bank in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and NerdzFactory has commenced a high-impact capacity-building workshop on digital skills for 5,000 NYSC members across 12 states in the country.

The bank explained that, her action is intended to equip young Nigerians with relevant work-ready digital skills which is focused on building the youth’s self-sustenance in innovation, creativity, digital skills, business acumen, and relevance in the 21st-century economy and workplace.

The group head, Product & Market Development, Polaris Bank, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said: “this partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s commitment to Youth development and empowerment in Nigeria which aligns with the Bank’s strategic CSR pillars.”

According to her, “we see the need for a work-ready and digitally equipped youth which has informed Polaris Bank’s partnership with NerdzFactory to make a difference and provide 5,000 NYSC members with digital skills needed to start a successful career in paid employment or create their own businesses as entrepreneurs.”

As an enterprise poised to meet the financial needs of Nigerian Youths in the digital age, especially, in post-COVID-19 era with its attendant challenges, Ihekuna noted that, “we want to equip as many young Nigerians as possible, with requisite digital skills to give them a good head-start and help them achieve economic stability.”

The high-impact training, which will run across two quarters, comprises courses such as: basic digital literacy; cyber security; data science; product design; software development (back end); product management; blockchain technology; mobile app development; 3D and virtual reality; and software development (front end).

Participating corps members from 12 states of the country including; Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Delta, Rivers, Enugu, and Imo will benefit from this initiative.

Recall that Polaris Bank, in conjunction with Digivate 360, ran similar digital training across eight locations: Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, Ilorin, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, and Benin in 2019 and 2020, respectively.