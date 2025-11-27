Addressing the security challenges in the country has become daunting in recent times, with the resurgence of the nefarious activities of insurgent groups in the northeast, the rise in kidnappings in parts of the northwest, and other acts of criminality in different parts of the country.

We are persuaded by prevailing circumstances to posit that critical questions should be asked about the role of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in internal security operations (ISO) in the country given these security challenges.

It has been argued in several quarters that the Police has been ineffective in carrying out its statutory responsibilities as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

As a newspaper, we agree with this position. The Constitution was explicit on the role of the Force in internal security operations through the protection of life and property, apprehension of offenders, public safety and enforcement of law and order, among others.

The role of the military in internal security operations became necessary due to the escalating incidences of civil unrest, hence why the bulk of military engagements in the country are centered on internal security operations.

It is thus the position of this newspaper that the Nigerian military has been stretched beyond imagination in internal security operations in the country, and from all indications, it appears that the police have successfully abdicated their responsibility to the military.

We find this perceived abdication of responsibility worrisome because the country is in crisis, and the bulk of the blame has been placed on the military, whereas there is little mention of the police. For example, the abduction of students in schools has assumed an alarming dimension. What is the Nigerian Police Force doing to ensure that these threats are adequately addressed? As usual the focus is on the military.

From the look of things, it appears the country and its citizens have given up on the Police. This is an anomaly that ought to be addressed as soon as possible, if indeed we are desirous of addressing the security challenges in the country.

The police authorities must wake up to their responsibilities by establishing special operations to address cases of kidnappings and abduction of students in our schools, which has become an embarrassing trend.

The military should not be reduced to going after kidnappers. It is demeaning for the military. It must also be stated that the key to the survival of any nation depends on the effectiveness of its policing structure and policies towards the prevention of crime and maintaining law and order. And the police carry that responsibility.

Yes, the military is mandated to come to the aid of the police by virtue of an act of parliament, but it does not confer on it the task meant for the police. The police must focus on ensuring public safety, address threats to national security, and collaborate with the military to suppress insurgency and organised crime. The police are also a critical component of national security efforts. It should not be the sole responsibility of the military, as we have witnessed in the country. And more unpalatable is the fact that the efforts of the military have not received adequate commendation for its efforts at addressing the security challenges in the country.

This newspaper is aware that the military is currently engaged in several military operations around the country, including its operations in the Northeast and Northwest, that has stretched it to a large extent. From the look of things, it appears the police are on holiday. This ought not to be so. The police must join the fray in the arduous task of addressing the security challenges in the country. The trend in calling the military to correct the inadequacies of the police is not a proactive approach.

The idiomatic expression “prevention is better than cure” should form the crux of our policing strategy in the country. The military is not trained to enforce law and order. It goes against everything they represent. The earlier our policymakers wake up to this stark reality, the better for the country. Citizens must task the police to wake up from their slumber. In this regard, we call on the National Assembly to institute a probe into the operational effectiveness or otherwise of the Nigerian Police Force with a view to identifying the factors militating against its efficiency. This is important for us to know where we are and where we are heading.