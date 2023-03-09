Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arraigned a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chinyere Igwe, before the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on one-count charge of money laundering.

The trial judge, Justice Stephen Deylop-Pam, however adjourned the matter till March 14, 2023 for hearing.

Igwe was arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 24, 2023 by policemen attached to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, with nearly $500,000 in his possession.

The lawmaker, who represents Port Harcourt Constituency I in the House of Representatives, is a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

LEADERSHIP learnt that apart from the foreign currency, the police also found a list of how the money will be distributed in the 23 local government areas of the state as well as security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Igwe’s arrest came barely 72 hours after the building housing his two media outfits, the Wish FM and the Atlantic Television Network was rocked by explosion.