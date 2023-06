Operatives of the Edo State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy, Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu, for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old in Edo state.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on June 7.

Parading the suspect, Edo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest. He said the suspect committed the offence in Egba community, Uhunwonde local government area of Edo State.