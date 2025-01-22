The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects accused of stealing a Toyota Rav4 with registration number RSH 548 BB.

The arrested persons are identified as a 25-year-old Yusuf Mohd Isah, a resident of Wuro Hausa in Yola South local government and Faisal Mahmud, 30, who lives at Kolere Ward in Mubi North local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects have been apprehended and vehicle recovered by the operatives.

Nguroje explained that the arrest followed investigation conducted since December 23, 2024, following a complaint from the owner, Mr. Aliyu Umar who lives at Wuro Hausa.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dankombo Morris had deployed a team of detectives led by the Yola Divisional Police Officer, SP Habib Musa, who arrested the suspects and recovered the vehicle.