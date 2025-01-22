A 23-year-old OnlyFans Turkish model, Ezra Vandan, popularly called Azranur AV has been arrested for vowing to sleep with 100 men in one day.

According to Daily Mail, the model’s declaration came days after Brit Bonnie Blue claimed to smash the previous world record of the most men bedded in 24 hours, taking the total to over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Vandan took to social media on January 14 to announce that she planned to film the day-long sex session and broadcast it live in an attempt to break a record in Turkey, reports said.

She was detained by cops in Istanbul 24 hours after declaring her mission which was deemed as ‘obscene’ and ‘damaging’ to the country’s morals.

The model had shared a photo of herself with her eyes shut on a bed wearing red lingerie, with the caption, “My goal is to break a Turkish record first, then a world record! I’m starting with 100 men in 24 hours.”

Her statement which sparked widespread reactions quickly caught the attention of the Istanbul Security Branch Directorate’s Morality Bureau.

They launched an investigation into the controversial post before catching her at a hospital as she awaited a cosmetic surgery operation in Atasehir.

Footage captured the moment she was dragged down the stairs of the building by two female officers, with her wrists bound behind her.

Vandan was reported to have uploaded an image of her arrest which showed her half-naked.

She allegedly shared it alongside the caption, ‘I had the photo taken by one of the officers, he didn’t object much.’

According to reports, the racy image had been taken by a police officer.

Her husband, Pedram Behdar Vandan, 25, was also reportedly arrested at the time but was later released from custody.

The model reportedly faced charges of obscenity, resisting an officer, and slander.

During her hearing, the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace determined that prison time was warranted due to her posts being deemed harmful to moral values and provocative to society, while Vandan defended her right to express herself, stating that she was not causing any harm and believes she should not be judged.