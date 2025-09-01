Borno State Police Command on Monday said it arrested two suspects in connection with stolen tricycle in Jajeri area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Advertisement

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso, in a statement said on 4th of August, 2025, one Abubakar Tijani of Jajeri reported the loss of his tricycle, with chassis number MD6M14PA8P4K2424 and body number BG40.

Daso said acting on the report, operatives of the Command’s Crack Squad immediately swung into action leading to the arrest of Yakubu Musa and Adamu Musa, both of Jajeri area.

The PPRO said upon investigation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen tricycle.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Naziru Abdulmajid commended the operatives for their commitment and reassured the public of the Command’s determination to rid the State of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further charged residents on continued support to the police by providing timely and credible information that will aid in ensuring the safety and security of all.