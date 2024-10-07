The Lagos State Police Command apprehended two teenagers, Alimi Abdulrasaq and Eniola Shamsudeen, both 18 years old, at Agbotikuyo in the Ipaja area of the state for their alleged involvement in cultism.

The State Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of the duo to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects, both residents of Oniwaya in Agege were apprehended by the operatives at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

“The anti-crime patrol team of Elere Division, stationed at Agbotikuyo in Ipaja Road, intercepted the suspects with a back bag.”

Hundeyin disclosed that when their bag was searched, police found and recovered two axes and two empty bottles from the cult suspects.

He added that investigation is ongoing on the arrests.