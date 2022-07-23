Kano state police commissioner, Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, Thursday said his men arrested 200 criminal suspects within 24 days.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Bompai, the commissioner described the arrest as a milestone in the drive against crime. He revealed that 42 suspected armed robbers, nine kidnappers, 16 fraudsters, two human traffickers, 27 vehicle and tricycle thieves, 12 drug dealers and 92 thugs were barrested.

“In our effort to effectively police Kano State, we intensified community policing engagements, constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots, intelligence-led and visibility policing, rapid response to distress calls, full adherence to the ethics of the force and synergy with sister security agencies and community policing stakeholders,” Dikko said.