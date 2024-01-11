Operatives of the Anti-kidnaping Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested four suspects in connection with Tuesday night abduction of a 40-year-old businesswoman by gunmen in the Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The state commissioner of police, Alonyenu Idu, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said four suspects have been arrested including the wife of the mastermind of the kidnap.

He said the command, in the last few months, has tapped into the communities to accept the law and order mapped out by the police to tackle crime and criminality in the state, adding that “the acceptance led to the sustained peace during the Yuletide period”.

He also revealed that some of the suspected criminals who perpetuated the abduction of the business woman were chased from the recent raid on the hive of criminals at Isoku area of Rivers State by the Police Command last week.

Idu added that some of the escaped miscreants from the Rivers State Police raid used a Sienna vehicle owned by the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Central Zone to sneak into Yenagoa and kidnap the business woman.

He said the mastermind of the kidnap is an indigene of Ebonyi State.

“We have arrested the first layer of those who participated in the kidnap. The girl friend to the mastermind was arrested”, he said.

The Police Commissioner also linked the disorderly behaviour of some protesting youths at Biogbolo community yesterday to the criminal behaviours of the kidnappers.

“Two persons with strange behaviours were spotted at Biogbolo and when police attempted to apprehend for questioning led to suspects raising their voices and triggered mob action in an attempt to disarm policemen.”

He also said the irate crowd attacked the state-owned Community Safety Corps team and attempted to disarm the members and a bullet was discharged which injured one of the mob members.

He also confirmed that the leadership of the IYC and other communities have joined the Police in the manhunt for the master mind.

“The peace in Bayelsa cannot be disrupted because we are working closely with the youths and the community leadership,” he stated.

The incident sent shock waves around the state following the peaceful atmosphere with which residents celebrated Christmas and New year.

The kidnappers, who arrived at the business outlet of their victim in a patrol vehicle of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Central Zone, whisked her away to an unknown destination.

While police authorities claimed the kidnappers have not made contact and demanded ransom, it was reported that they have demanded N10 million.

However, top executives of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) have activated the clan security networks to work with the police to arrest the mastermind of the kidnap and ensure the business woman is rescued without ransom.