The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Umar Ardo.

Also, the apex court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed against the election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

In the appeal against the Adamawa governor, counsel to Ardo prayed the court to withdraw the case.

The five-member panel led by John Okoro subsequently dismissed the appeal.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja and the lower tribunal had dismissed Ardo’s petition challenging the victory of Fintiri.

Fintiri is now left with the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) seeking to be declared the governor of the state.

In the appeal against the election of Governor Otti, the court reserved judgement in the appeals by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matter for judgement after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had dismissed the petitions by the PDP and its candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

The APC and PDP asked the apex court to nullify the election of Otti of the Labour Party as Abia State governor.