The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested a total of 49 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in different parts of the State within the months of October and December 2022.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, also said a total of 11 kidnap victims were rescued while 19 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers were neutralised within the same period.

Effiong stated that a total of 21 rifles were recovered while 15 hideouts of criminals and four illegal refining sites were raided and destroyed within the period under review.

The CP said: “On my assumption of office and in my maiden interaction with the press, I gave a commitment and that commitment was that we will ensure the peace and stability of Rivers State, so that development can go on unhindered.

“With the same commitment that we fight crime and criminality in the society, so that people can sleep with their eyes closed and go about their engagements without molestation.

“Three months down the line, I am glad to have you again and this time, I am presenting our score-sheet with the period under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, the summary of what we have done within this period, we arrested 22 suspected kidnappers and within this period, between October 5 and now, we arrested 27 armed robbery suspects.

“The number of arms recovered within this period stands at 21, number of ammunition recovered is 136, number of live cartridges recovered is 30 and number of rifle magazines recovered is 11.

“Number of vehicles recovered is eight, number of kidnapped victims rescued is 11, number of criminal hideouts raided is 15, number of illegal refineries discovered and destroyed are four while number of armed robbers and kidnappers neutralised is 19.”