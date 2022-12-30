Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have intercepted about 900 ammunitions transported from Onitsha, Anambra State to FCT Abuja.

The ammunitions, which are cartridges of highly sophisticated weapons, packed and rapped with bathroom slippers and transported via a commercial luxury bus, was intercepted by the Police operatives in Abuja.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Udeh, and the conductor, Emmanuel Onuvu, said the items were given to them to deliver to someone in Abuja and they didn’t check the content of the bag.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Sadiq Abubakar, said the arrest was a bid to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the FCT, especially those on the bordering regions.

He warned criminal elements to avoid the FCT as they will be adequately dealt with.

This is even as the Commissioner said about 18 suspects have been arrested for various crimes since his resumption as the new FCT Commissioner of Police.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, the Commissioner said on December 22, 2022, at about 03:00am, operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to State Criminal Investigation Department arrested Ibrahim Umar, Nurudeen Yunusa, Muhammed Ahmed, Yunusa Ibrahim, Amodu Ahmed, Zakari Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Isah Labaran, Muhammed Mahammed, Salihu Suleiman; all male suspects for armed robbery and other heinous crimes.

He said the suspects were arrested at You and You Hotel, Sambisa, Masaka Area of Nasarawa State and the following items were recovered in their possession: three AK47 Rifle, four G-3 Rifles, 122 Live ammunitions of 7.62MM, one locally made pistol without ammunition, three ballistic vest, six AK47 empty magazines, seven G-3 empty magazines, and charms of various degree.

Other exhibits recovered from them included; one Police Sgt warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence I.D card, one Toyota Camry 2000 model (Golden colour), Reg No. GGE 702 CH, one Golf 3 wagon green colour, Reg. No KWL 22 GQ x, two Generators, one filing machine.

The Police said investigation was still in progress as suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.