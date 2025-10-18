The Kano State Police Command has dismantled a criminal syndicate that specialised in impersonating police officers to extort unsuspecting citizens across Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States.

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the operation followed credible intelligence that led to the arrest of five suspected members of the syndicate on Thursday, October 16, 2025, around 1:00 p.m.

According to him, those arrested include Aliyu Abbas (35), Sani Iliyasu (47), Ashiru Sule (41), Abubakar Yahaya (45), and Adamu Kalilu (45). The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) while parading themselves as police officers.

Advertisement

According to the statement, several incriminating items were recovered from the suspects, including a fake police warrant card, handcuffs, CFA 2,500, mutilated naira notes of various denominations, and an operational vehicle — a blue Peugeot 406 with registration number NSR-188-BD.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed to engaging in a series of impersonations using the fake warrant card to extort innocent citizens and commit other nefarious activities in Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States,” Kiyawa stated.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that the police would not tolerate any form of criminal impersonation or illegal activity in the state.

He, therefore, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station.