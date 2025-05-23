The Borno State Police Command has arrested six persons for allegedly stealing tricycles, mobile phones and for being in possession of dangerous weapons in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, ASP Nahum Daso, disclosed this in a statement to Journalists on Friday in Maiduguri.

Daso said the Divisional Police Officer, Dandal Division while acting on a distress call on 22nd May, 2025, at about 6:45pm, successfully intercepted and arrested two suspects.

He named the suspects as one Sule Aminu and Auwal Jasi who allegedly specialised in snatching mobile phones and tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, around Dandal roundabout area of Maiduguri.

The PPRO said the suspects were apprehended shortly after snatching a tricycle with body number GRA 2052, belonging to one Umar Goni Kyari of Kaleri, as well as two mobile phones from one Hussaini Bukar of Kaleri area of Maiduguri.

The Borno Command’s spokesman added that further investigation led to the recovery of another tricycle with body number GRA 438, previously reported stolen by one Mohammed Goni.

He added that the tricycle was identified as the one previously snatched by the same gang.

He listed items recovered from the suspect to include two commercial tricycles, two long knives and two long sticks.

Daso stressed that efforts were underway to arrest two fleeing members of the syndicate, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

In a similar development, ASP Daso said the Divisional Police Officer of Gwange Division on May 22, 2025, at about 11pm, alongside his patrol team, carried out a targeted raid in Gwange area of Maiduguri, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

He revealed the identities of the suspects as 18-year-old Kawu Haruna Ali who was apprehended in possession of one cutlass, as well as a 17-year-old minor, Abdurahman Muhammad Abubakar arrested with a knife.

“In another development, at about 0120HRS of same operation, while on surveillance, the patrol team apprehended two additional suspects – Yahaya Ali Garga, male, 24years and Salisu Ali Garga, male, 18years in possession of 8 mobile phones which the duo had reportedly stolen after breaking into a phone charging shop in New-York area behind UMTH Maiduguri.

“The case has been charged to court,” he said.

The PPRO stressed that the Command remained steadfast in ensuring safety and security for all, calling on criminal elements to desist from their nefarious acts or face the full wrath of the law.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant of their environment and report any suspicious activities to security agents.