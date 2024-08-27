Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have rounded up six drugs kingpins and cultists in raid of criminals’ hideout at Afaha Offiong community in Nsit Ibom local government area of the state.

The raid, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, while parading the suspects on Monday at the Command’s headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, followed directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara.

“Upon intelligence report available at the Command’s disposal about nefarious activities in a section of the community; upon mobilisation of operatives to the community, the efforts yielded quick results leading to the arrest of six male persons suspected to be cultists and drug dealers,” ASP John said.

She listed the suspects to include Kufre Godwin Okon, Uko Monday Edet, Cyril Micheal, Gabriel Effiong, Joseph Effiong Okon and Udofia Emmanuel Udofia.

The operatives also recovered two bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some cocktail of concoctions.

“Investigation is ongoing as efforts are in place to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate. The CP has reassured Akwa Ibom residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the State of criminal elements,” she said.

ASP John also quoted the CP urging the people to always report any suspicious movements or suspicious persons to the nearest police station to help the police in acting on the information towards keeping the state safe and secure.