Elder statesman Edwin Clark has urged President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to deploy the same rescue methods used in rescuing the 20 medical students and eight National Youth Corp Service (NYSC) members across the country.

He stated this while commending the president and the security agencies on the successful rescue of the medical students and NYSC members.

Clark, the leader of the Niger Delta, said the successful rescue of the 20 medical students, who were abducted along Benue State and eight NYSC members who were abducted a year ago, last week, gave him joy and gladness which had eluded him for a long time.

Clark said, “The rescue of the 20 medical students and the eight corpers from Akwa Ibom State, who were rescued after spending one year in the bush, in the hands of their abductors, is major victory for the President Tinubu administration, and I commend him for it.

“I commend the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and all those who participated in this rescue mission. I pray that such rescue methods should be deployed all over the country, across the North East, North West, North Central, South East, South West and South South.

“I also call on the State Governors to up their game. The issue of security left in the hands of the President alone is not tenable. The excuse by the Governors that they do not control the security forces in their States, does not hold water, because they use these same security agencies to fight their opponents in their various States. I have not heard that the security agencies have refused the call of any governor to assist them in their States.

Once again, I commend President Tinubu and all the agencies on this feat.”

The elder statesman noted that Kidnapping and banditry is having adverse effects on our economy and lifestyle, adding that it has killed agricultural activities in the country, as farmers are no longer free to go to their farms.

Recounting how trading used to be carried out within states along the roads, he lamented that in recent years driving across states during the day has become frightening, “because one is not sure what will befall the person.”

He added, “Abduction has become the most dangerous weapon against security, economy and the social life of the people, to the extent that no one can move freely on the roads for fear of being kidnapped.

“This brings to mind what happened In Kaduna when some kidnap victims were killed, including a medical doctor, who had concluded arrangements to travel out of the country for further studies just few days before her death in the hands of these murderous fellows.

“In order to free the remaining victims abducted, Dr. Gumi and others were largely involved, meeting freely. Huge sums of monies were paid as ransom to the bandits. The security forces, including the military, seemed helpless. The then Governor of the State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, stated that the places where the bandits are staying is well known, that some persons even had their telephone numbers. This means that their hideouts are accessible. So, one wondered what was going on

“Roads have become so dreary that traveling by air is now the only safe mode. And of course, it is not easy to come by as a result of the high cost of air tickets. These happenings have become a great source of concern to most Nigerians, even not all, except those who are benefiting and feeding from this blood money and wealth.

“Rescuing of kidnap victims is no mean task. I have been involved in the rescue of some Philippines who were abducted in those days, in the Niger Delta. I remember on one occasion, between 11th February, 2007, I gave the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo my word, that these persons who were workers of Wilbros, a company in Port Harcourt, will be rescued; that I will do everything within my power to ensure that.

“I went on to set up a committee under the chairmanship of Amb. Godknows Igali, who was then the Secretary to Bayelsa State Government. Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who was Secretary to Delta State Government, was the Secretary. We went to work. And thank God, they were released, without any ransom paid. They were brought to my house in country home, and I in turn, handed them over to the government.

“I equally had my own traumatizing experience when my son, Chief Ebikeme Clark, who is today a commissioner serving in Delta State, was abducted from the site when the Edwin Calrk University was being constructed. He spent four days in the hands of the kidnappers. In my usual way, I called their bluff, and refused to pay any ransom.

“They threatened they were going to kill him and dump his body in the Atlantic Ocean. It was at this stage that the State government, security forces and the Tompolo group, intensified their rescue efforts, and when the kidnappers noticed that the chase was too hot for them, and that they will be caught up, they released my son,” he said.