The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested six suspected kidnappers terrorising Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kaduna and Niger states.

Parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, said: “in pursuance of the FCT command’s mantra of zero tolerance to all forms of crimes, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the FCT Police command conducted clearance operations in kidnappers’ dens deep in the Forests of Kweri in Kaduna State and Gauraka Forest in Niger State.

“Operatives arrested the following suspects responsible for various armed robbery/kidnapping attacks on Dei-dei, Bwari and Dawaki communities in the FCT, Daupe, Kau and Sunape villages: Abdulrahman Giwa, Baba Hassan, Mohammed Dahiru, Abubakar Bature Alias Dayi, Abubakar Kadiri Alias Dare, Kabiru Ibrahim.”

He further explained that the suspects were members of a kidnapping/banditry gang led by one Mallam (surname unknown) now deceased.

“During the operations involving the assault of the strongholds of the Kidnappers in Kweri and Gauraka Forests, Mallam and eight other suspects were neutralized after an intense exchange of gunfire. At the same time, two operatives of the FCT command sustained serious injuries and are both undergoing treatment in the hospital,” the CP noted.

He further said: “intelligence revealed that the gang kept their hostages in various locations in Gidan Dogo forest in Kaduna, Gauraka forest in Niger, Kweri forest and Kachia forest in Kaduna.”