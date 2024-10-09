The Imo State Police Command in a determined effort to combat cultism and other social vices threatening the peace and safety in the state, has apprehended seven suspected cultists is a series of raids on targeted hideouts.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye made this known through a statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to him, “On 6th October 2024, the CP’s Surveillance Squad, acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected cultist hideout in Irete and arrested five suspects who were actively engaged in initiation rituals.”

Okoye said the operatives recovered a locally fabricated shot gun, three rounds of live cartridges, one expanded cartridge, suspected Cannabis Sativa, and a dagger at the scene of the arrest.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as Wisdom Obiora, 22; Eke Charles, 20; Joseph Akachukwu, 24; Ohaegbulam Bright, 25, and 19-year-old Ugorji Onyekachi.

The Imo State police image maker said the suspects confessed to their affiliation with a secret organization, the New Black Movement of Africa.

They further disclosed that they had been coerced into cultism by an individual known as ‘Black Face.’

“This alarming trend highlights the ongoing issue of young individuals being drawn into cult activities, often under duress or manipulation,” the police spokesman said in the statement.

In a related development, operatives from the Orji Divisional Headquarters of the Command apprehended two additional suspected cultists on October 7, 2024.

Police gave the identities of the suspects as David Obinna and Ebuka Mba, both 22 years old, who were arrested close to the front gate of the Imo State University.

“During the operation, one locally made pistol, two rounds of live cartridges, and weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa were recovered from the suspects. Upon interrogation, they admitted to being members of the Black Axe confraternity,” Okoye stated.

According to the Command, efforts were also underway to apprehend and prosecute the manufacturers and distributors of the locally made firearms.

Police also assured the public that thorough investigations were ongoing, and those apprehended will face prosecution upon its completion.

The statement added that the operations reflect the Command’s commitment to rid the state of cult-related crimes and to ensure a safer environment for residents of Imo State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aboki Danjuma, has urged parents to discourage their children from associating with cult groups.

CP Danjuma emphasised the importance of promoting meaningful and constructive activities within families that enhance community well-being and contribute to a peaceful society.