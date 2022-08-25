Special adviser to the Bayelsa State governor on political matters, High Chief Collins Corcordia, has described as unacceptable the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

He said Christians in Nigeria cannot afford to go on sabbatical in the next four years. Corcordia, who spoke in Yenagoa during a call on him by the leadership and members of the Pro-Atiku campaign group known as Door2Door Grassroot Christian Campaign team, said such a combination in a multi-religious state like Nigeria was against the idea which led to the building of a chapel and a mosque in Aso Rock which allows every faith to engage in the worship of God.

“The Muslim-Christian ticket allows every faith to engage in the fair and balanced worship of God. The APC should not expect Christians to go on sabbatical for four years,” he said.

Corcodia also described former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as a marketable brand that will be sold easily.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the Door2Door Grassroot Christian Campaign group, Hon. Richard Otodo, intimated the special adviser that the aim of the group is to galvanise support for Atiku and all candidates of the PDP in the state and National Assembly elections in 2023.