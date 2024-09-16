The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old female herbalist named Salestina Bala for allegedly killing three persons accused of witchcraft.

Salestina, a resident of Kwa Village in Lamurde local government area of the state, allegedly connived with others, and tortured their victims identified as Lazarus Bashiru, Galion Isa, and Ajasko Yakubu whom they had accused of witchcraft to death.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, explained in a release, that the suspect was arrested on the September 14, 2024 by operatives of the command attached to Tigno Divisional headquarters.

Nguroje said that the incident was earlier reported to the police by Dogara Sabon Reza and Jeri Dogara, saying that the woman conspired with others to torture and kill the victims.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Moris Dankwambo said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations.