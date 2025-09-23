The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Lawal Nasiru, a 28-year-old of Unguwar Jarmai in Darazo local government area of the State for allegedly torturing and brutalising an 11-year-old Almajiri pupil.

Advertisement

Nasiru was accused of tying the boy, identified as Sani Abdullah from Nahuta, in Katsina State, with a heavy rope and subjecting him to severe beating with a stick and thick cable, leaving him with multiple injuries on his hands and legs.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the matter was reported on September 22, 2025, by one Idris Mohammed, a 50-year-old attached to the Social Welfare Office in Darazo LGA.

The complaint was lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Darazo, in the company of the victim.

He explained that a team of policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Auwalu Ilu, immediately visited the crime scene and arrested the suspect.

The statement added that the victim was taken to the General Hospital in Darazo, for medical attention.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming he tied the victim to prevent him from escaping from the Tsangaya school.

The minor, however, told investigators that he was mercilessly confined with a thick rope for a long time without justification.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for further investigation, with an assurance that the suspect will be profiled and prosecuted.

The case followed a disturbing trend of child abuse recently reported in Bauchi State.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the arrest of Rabi Nuhu, a housewife from Magama Gumau in Toro local government area for allegedly brutalising her five-year-old stepdaughter for bedwetting.

The victim, whose mother had died about a year ago, was left in the care of her father, Mohammed Umar, and his new wife.

LEADERSHIP reports that this incident came just days after another case of child brutality was reported in the same community, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured by her brother’s wife, Suwaira Ibrahim, who reportedly burnt the child’s private part with a hot knife after accusing her of witchcraft.