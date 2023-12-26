The Edo State Police Command has acknowledged the recent escalation of secret cult activity and killings in Benin, including the tragic death of Mr. Hillary Nosa Odia, a staff member of Independent Television and Radio.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command stressed its commitment to ending this violence and restoring peace to the state.

The statement, issued by Public Relations Officer SP Chidi Nwabuzor, highlighted the command’s ongoing efforts to combat cult activity and killings.

He pointed to the loss of a police officer during an operation in the Ugbowo area on December 24th as evidence of their dedication.

Despite this tragic loss, Nwabuzor affirmed that “a significant number of arrests” have been made against members of various cult groups across the state. These individuals will soon face prosecution in court.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara urged Edo residents to remain calm and enjoy their Christmas celebrations.

He reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property throughout the festive season.

Nwabuzor further stressed the importance of community involvement in modern policing. He urged citizens to collaborate with the police by providing information, recognizing the crucial role of “citizenship and community policing” in effective crime prevention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Odia was tragically shot and killed on Christmas Eve at a drinking joint near Esigie Police Station in central Benin.

NAN.