C’River Rep Celebrates Inauguration With Constituents, Donates N10m Educational Support

The House of Representatives member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South federal constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, has celebrated his inauguration as House of Representatives lawmaker with his constituents, friends, stakeholders of the APC and the government of Cross River.

The colorful event, which took place in Akpabuyo local government area of the State, had in attendance the Governor of Cross River and his deputy, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, State legislators, APC stakeholders, traditional rulers, men/women, youth groups amongst others.

Speaking, the federal member thanked his constituents for voting massively for him during the election.

He said that their overwhelming support and trust in him have not gone unnoticed, hence his desire to make the federal con