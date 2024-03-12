The Nigeria Police Force said one person died, while eight vehicles and ten shops were destroyed and burnt following Tuesday’s unrest in Wuse, Abuja.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement disclosed that the Commissioner Police, CP Ben Igweh personally led a team of police operatives to the scene to assess and swiftly restore order.

According to her, “following the report of a civil unrest at Wuse Market on March 12, 2024, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Benneth Igweh personally led a team of Police operatives to the scene, assessed and swiftly restored order.”

On the cause of the unrest, Adeh disclosed that “preliminary investigation revealed that one Ibrahim Yahaya, ‘27 years’ was apprehended by operatives of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Task Force and was taken before a mobile court which sits every Tuesday in Wuse Market, and he was convicted.”

She said the suspect reportedly jumped from the vehicle conveying them to the prison and took to his heels in an attempt to escape.

“Two armed corrections personnel who were in the vehicle went after him and in the process, shot him. The said Ibrahim Yahaya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on ground confirmed him dead,” the police spokesperson said.

Adeh noted that the development led some irate mobs who witnessed the situation to set eight vehicles and ten shops ablaze in the environ.

“The whole fire situation erupted uproar from residents but was brought under control by combined effort of Federal Fire Service and other security agencies present.

“While normalcy has since been restored, and investigation still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police enjoins residents to peacefully go about their lawful businesses without fear,” the statement read.

The CP also enjoins residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.