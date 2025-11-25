The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed that 10 residents of Isapa in Ekiti local government area of the state were on Monday kidnapped by armed men suspected to be herdsmen.

The Command also confirmed that a woman sustained gunshot injury during the attack on the community.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the Command, however, said the woman who was shot had been treated in a hospital and discharged.

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms a shooting incident that occurred at Isapa via Obbo-Ile Village on 24th November 2025.

“At about 1830hrs of the same date, the Command received distress information on sporadic gunfire within the community. Swiftly responding, police operatives mobilized patrol vehicles and tactical teams to the scene,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi said preliminary findings revealed that a group of armed men suspected to be herders at about 6:05pm, invaded the village while shooting sporadically.

“As a result, a woman sustained gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She added that further details from police operatives discovered that 10 persons were later abducted.

The police spokesperson stressed that in response to the gravity of the situation, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, has visited the Isapa community for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye and Olokesa of Okesa kand, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, local and youth leaders; to assure residents of intensified operational efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore confidence in the area.”

Police said a search-and-rescue operation was underway, involving its tactical teams and local vigilante groups, who were combing the surrounding bushes with the objective of rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits.

Ejire-Adeyemi concluded that normalcy has been restored in the village, and the situation under strict monitoring.

