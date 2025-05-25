The Ondo State Police Command has debunked viral claims of a letter purportedly written by a bandit involved in the tragic Owo church attack, threatening to strike again.

The Command stated that the “source and authenticity of the said letter remain unverified.”

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State Command, DSP Ayanlade Olushola, police urged media houses ( LEADERSHIP not inclusive), and the public to desist from “spreading unverified information or fake news that could heighten tension and cause unnecessary panic”.

According to the police, “Such actions are counterproductive and capable of undermining the security progress we have collectively achieved.”

The PPRO said, “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to reports circulating on some media platforms regarding an alleged letter purportedly written by a bandit involved in the tragic Owo church attack, threatening to strike again.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that while the source and authenticity of the said letter remain unverified, the report has necessitated a prompt and strategic response in the interest of public safety.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the heavy deployment of operational assets to all churches and mosques across the state, particularly during days of worship.

“Surveillance and patrol activities have also been significantly intensified to forestall any potential attack and reassure the public of their safety.”

Police further advised residents of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear or panic.

The statement added that the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all lives and property across the state.

It also urged members of the public to contact the nearest police station or use the emergency lines of the Command to report any suspicious activity or give necessary information.