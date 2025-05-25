The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old native doctor, Ozioma Ihedoro, who allegedly confessed to being the spiritual adviser to a commander of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) identified as ‘B44’.

Operatives also recovered one AK-47 rifle, and other weapons from the suspect.

Spokesperson of Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye made the disclosure on Sunday, stating that a total of 147 suspects were arrested by the Command for alleged various criminal activities.

Okoye said the 147 suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, stealing, receiving stolen property, child trafficking and terrorism.

The PPRO said seven AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, seven pump action guns, seven locally fabricated long guns, 178 live cartridges, three motorcycles, various denominations of Biafra currency, four Biafra flags, and several criminal charms were recovered from the suspects.

According to Okoye, the Imo Command had in the past two months intensified efforts in enhancing the peace and security of the state through series of well-coordinated operations across the state.

He stressed that the efforts, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, resulted in significant successes in combating crime.

“Following thorough investigations and intelligence-led operations, 147 suspects were arrested for crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, stealing, receiving stolen property, child trafficking, and terrorism.

“Recovered from these suspects were 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 magazines, 7 pump action guns, 7 locally fabricated long guns, 178 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles, various denominations of Biafra currency, 4 Biafra flags, and several criminal charms.

“In the course of the operations, five armed suspects were neutralised during fierce gun battles with police operatives, and seven kidnapped victims were successfully rescued,” the PPRO said.

He added that a major breakthrough occurred on 20th May 2025 around 4pm in Umuaka, Njaba LGA, when the Anti-Kidnapping operatives arrested Ihedoro whom he said had been on the Command’s wanted list.

“He admitted to being the spiritual adviser to an IPOB/ESN commander known as “B44.” A search of his shrine recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and seven live rounds. He is cooperating with investigators, providing intelligence to dismantle other syndicate at large,” Okoye said.

“In a related development on 19th May 2025, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, in synergy with operatives of Njaba Division arrested three armed robbery suspects—Chinonso Anayo (a.k.a. Pablo, 24), Emmanuel John (21), and Ifeanyi John (20), all from Isiagu, Ebonyi State.

“They were apprehended during a surveillance operation and confessed to multiple robberies. Police recovered one Q-Link motorcycle, two pump action guns, and fifteen live cartridges”, Okoye said.

Meanwhile, CP Danjuma has commended the operatives for their resilience, and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment alongside other security agencies to safeguard lives and property.

Danjuma assured that security measures had been strengthened across the state to eliminate kidnapping and violent crimes and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or the emergency line: 0803 477 3600.