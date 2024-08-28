The Sokoto state command of the Nigeria Police has debunked false information circulating in social media outlets that 150 people were kidnapped from a village in Sabon Birnin local government.

The command PPRO, ASP Ahmed Rufai, in a statement he signed on behalf of the state acting commissioner of police. He issued to newsmen reads, “The attention of the Sokoto State Police Command has been drawn to the ongoing false information circulating in the social media outlets on the kidnapping of 150 people from villages in Sabon Birnin local government.

“The command, in its quest to protect life and property as its primary mandate, cannot ignore a reported kidnap of one person, let alone of 150 people. The information is unfounded, false and mischievous. No report of such an incident was made to the divisional police officer or any police formation in or around Sabon Birnin local government.

“The command, therefore, wishes to advise the general public to discontinue the circulating false information and, at the same time, urge members of the public to provide security agencies with useful information that can lead to nipping crimes in the bud or arrest of criminals.”