The Bauchi State Police Command has refuted claims making the rounds that thugs attacked the residence of chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in the State.

Earlier there were reports that the house of the INEC boss, which is within Bauchi metropolis, was allegedly attacked by an angry mob and captured on a viral video on Saturday.

But, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, dismissed the claims in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Saturday.

“The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds in sections of the media purporting that the residence of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) was attacked in Bauchi by some angry Nigerians.

“We wish to clarify that such an incident never occurred in the state as the report is fake and should be disregarded by Nigerians.

“Being mindful of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, and security, particularly during the post-election period, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan psc (+) has immediately ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the viral video and to bring anyone found behind the fabrication of the video to face the wrath of the law.

“For the sake of emphasis, the Command wishes to unequivocally states that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman and in Bauchi in general.

“However, members of the public are enjoined not to panic and the viral video should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Members of the public are also urged to familiarize themselves with the provision of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space,” the PPRO stated.