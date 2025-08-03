Police in the Federal Capital Territory have debunked reports of a clash with members of Kuchibyi community under Byazin Division of the FCT over a land in the community.

A viral video circulating online shows members of the community blocking police vehicles from entering the community.

Members of the community are heard yelling at the police team to leave their village, while wielding sticks and other violent objects.

However, the FCT police command has explained that the police were in the village to restore peace and were not involved in any land dispute.

According to the police PRO, SP Josephine Adeh, they received a distress call regarding a civil unrest incident stemming from a land dispute in the community.

Adeh said, “The DPOs of Byazin and Kubwa swiftly mobilised to the scene and brought the situation under control. Arrests have been made, and investigation is currently ongoing.

“It is important to clarify that the issue is a communal dispute and not in any way related to the police. The commissioner of police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, strongly condemns the actions of youths attacking police officers who were on a mission to restore law and order in a troubled area. He warned that such behaviour will not be condoned and that firm action will be taken against anyone who attacks police officers or any security agency while they are responding to distress calls.

“The command urges the youth to be law-abiding, desist from acts capable of breaching the peace or inciting violence, thus remaining a dependable allies in the overall security of FCT. The police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the FCT.”