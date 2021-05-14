BY EJIKE EJIKE |

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have denied ordering the withdrawal of personnel attached to governors, senators and other public office holders in the South East and South-South zones over attacks on police officers and formations in the region.

Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba told LEADERSHIP Friday that there was no such directive from the management of the NPF.

There was report making the round about a directive for the immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to governors, senators and other public office holders in the two regions over non-stop attacks on police officers and their formations in the zones.

The report had claimed that a police wireless message seen on Tuesday said the directive followed attacks on policemen by alleged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) paramilitary wing.

The signal dated “101054/05/2021” and with reference number 0900/DTS/DOPS/VOL47/812 was issued by the commissioner of police, Asaba, Delta State.

It said, “Sequel to the incessant attacks on policemen/ snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB/ESN elements in the eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States and Rivers State, COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel that escorts of their principals to the six eastern states is suspended forthwith until security situation improves. Ensure strict compliance please.”

However, when our correspondent reached out to the Force spokesperson, he replied with an emphatic “Not True.”