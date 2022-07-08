Police operatives, attached to the Lugbe Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, foiled ongoing robbery operations at Kapuwa area of Lugbe in the FCT.

FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “in the wee hours of July 8, 2022, police responded promptly to a distress call foiling an armed robbery attempt, recovered stolen items, and set criminal tail in between their legs with various degrees of gun wounds at Kapuwa, Lugbe area of the FCT.

“This above followed the receipt of a distress call at about 2am that a 15-man armed robbery gang was operating at a compound in Kapuwa. Tactical and intelligence assets on duty drifted swiftly to the scene giving a hot chase to the criminals who had at that moment successfully gained access and removed personal effects from the said house and were on the run.

“Upon sighting the gallant and aggressive advancement of the Police team, the criminals engaged them in a gun duel but couldn’t match up with the superior firepower of the team. They retreated with various degrees of injuries while the Police recovered every single effect initially removed.”

The police also listed the stolen and recovered items as: A Honda Accord with REG NO. BWR778BK, Peugeot 307 with REG NO. MKA496BC, five flat-screen television, eight pairs of shoes, different types and sizes of clothes including a uniform, one mini Laptop, four ATM cards, one iPad, one Play station with two gaming pads and one Apple wrist watch.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, while reassuring residents of a revamped security architecture and an unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the FCT, also enjoined residents not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially in information rendition which is fuel to onward crusade against crime and criminality.

The CP also assured a water-tight and all-inclusive security arrangement to protect residents in the FCT throughout the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond.

Meanwhile, the CP has urged residents of the FCT to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.