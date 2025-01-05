In a commendable display of bravery, the Katsina State Police Command successfully thwarted two separate banditry attacks, rescuing 18 victims and recovering stolen livestock.

The incidents, which occurred on January 3, 2025, highlight the ongoing efforts of the Katsina police in maintaining security across the state.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar, AK-47-weilding bandits ambushed four vehicles traveling along the Funtua-Gusau Highway; a maroon Toyota Avensis car heading to Yankara village and three others en route to Funtua from Gusau in an attempt to kidnap the occupants of the vehicles.

Responding swiftly to a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Faskari mobilised his team to the scene.

Following an intense exchange of gunfire, the officers repelled the attackers and rescued all 18 passengers without harm.

Abubakar further added that later that evening at about 11pm, suspected bandits struck again, targeting Gidan Gada village in Kafur local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the criminals had rustled several cattle and attempted to escape.

Acting on intelligence, a combined team of officers from Kafur and Malumfashi Divisional Police Headquarters pursued the hoodlums to Fanisau Village.

The officers engaged the bandits in another fierce gun battle, successfully recovering all the stolen livestock.

However, during the operation, the DPO of Kafur sustained a gunshot wound.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is reportedly to be in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, praised the officers for their courage and commitment.

He ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators and urged residents to support security efforts by providing timely and accurate information.

He further reiterated the Command’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of residents across the state.