Operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit neutralised two suspects and rescued four kidnapped victims from a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate operating within the state.

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Henry Okoye.

According to the PPRO, the operation, which took place on January 4, 2025, began when a distress call was received at around 12pm, reporting the abduction of three women and one man at Umuokanne in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence gathered, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit located the criminals’ hideout. Upon arrival, a gunfight ensued between the police operatives and the kidnappers.

“During the operation, two suspects were neutralised. The four victims—Carolyn Didia (42), Ego Odu (48), Apollonia Ezekwe (40), and Godwin Ezekwe (37)—were successfully freed,” Okoye said.

He added that the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a magazine from the criminals.

“However, two of the rescued victims sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers’ bullets during the confrontation. They were promptly taken to Oforola Health Centre, where they are now stable and recovering well,” the PPRO said.

The Imo State Police Command assured the public of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding residents.

Okoye further highlighted that investigations are underway to apprehend remaining members of the criminal syndicate.

The police urged the public to report any suspicious activities to support further efforts in enhancing community safety in the state.