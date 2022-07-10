The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebrations, urging them to imbibe the spirit of unity, tolerance and patriotism.

statement issued by the party’s national publicity secretary, Major Agbo, NNPP enjoins Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and tolerance which the occasion signifies.

“NNPP urges Muslim faithful and indeed, all Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, justice, equity, progress and prosperity of the nation as we grapple with the task of building a strong, virile, stable and just democratic society.

“The state of the nation is bad and we are calling for patriotism by all Nigerians to confront multifarious challenges bedeviling the country.

“The forthcoming general election provides another opportunity for Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands and elect competent, credible, vibrant, resourceful, purposeful, visionary and God-fearing leaders who will deliver dividends of democracy that will uplift the people’s standards of living not carnage as obtainable today,” the party said.

The NNPP also called on eligible voters to take advantage of the extension of the INEC voter registration to register and obtain their permanent voter cards and ensure they vote for New Nigeria People’s Party candidates in all elections.

According to the part, “This is the first step in actualizing a new Nigeria we all desire and deserve in accordance with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“The outgoing All Progressives Congress-led federal government has failed woefully to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria, playing to the gallery while the nation burns and Nigeria turns to the poverty capital of the world.

“The deplorable situation of our beloved country calls for a new Nigeria which the New Nigeria People’s Party is ready to provide if voted into office in 2023 elections.”