The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for the September 21 Edo State Governorship election at N10 million and N40 respectively, bringing the total to N50 million.

The party also fixed the conduct of primary election to nominate a candidate for the polls on February 17 and primary election appeal on February 18 while sales of forms commences on Wednesday, January 10 and ends January 29 at the APC National Secretariat Abuja.

This is contained in the notice of schedule of activities and time table for the September 21 Edo Governorship election released on Monday night.

In the notice signed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, Female and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) aspirants are to purchase the expression of interest form and obtain the nomination form free.

According to the notice, Youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase the expression of interest form with a 50% discount of the nomination

form while those aspiring to be delegates in the primary election are to obtain forms for N5,000 at the same timeline and venue as governorship.

Argungu said that the last day for submission of completed Governorship nomination, expression of interest forms, and accompanying documents as well as submission of delegate forms is February 5, 2024.

“In compliance with relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Electoral Act, the APC hereby makes public its Timetable & Schedule of Activities leading to the 21st September, 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Screening of Aspirants; Thursday, 8th – Friday, 9th, February 2024. Delegate Congress; Saturday, 10 February 2024. Publication of Screening Results – Monday, 12th February, 2024. Screening Appeal Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. Delegate Congress Appeal Monday, 12th February 2024.

“Primary Election Saturday, 17th February, 2024. Primary Election Appeal Sunday – 18th, February, 2024. Submission of list of nominated candidates Monday 4th March 2024 – Saturday 24th March 2024 13.

“Final list of candidates to be published Tuesday 23rd, April 2024 14. Campaign by candidate to commence Wednesday 24th April, 2024. Final day of campaign/grand finale; Thursday, 19 September, 2024,” the notice reads in parts.