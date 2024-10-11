Advertisement

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have begun an investigation into the shooting of Lagos-based TikTok content creator, Ojesanmi Afeez, widely known as ‘Oloba Salo’, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday on Admiralty Way, Lekki, when he was said to have been accosted by the yet-to-be-known persons on motorcycle.

The present condition of the content creator was yet to be known, though an unconfirmed report stated that Salo was battling for his life at Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 2, after he was shot by the assailants who robbed him of his gold chain at the time of the incident.

A viral footage on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the damaged vehicle of the content creator while being attended to in the hospital with friends and family members also at the hospital.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident while thanking the hospital for the prompt attention given to the gunshot victim.

He stated, “Special appreciation/commendation to Evercare Hospital, Lekki for promptly accepting/commencing medical treatment of gunshot victim, Ojesanmi Afeez aka Oloba Salo, and equally promptly notifying the Police.

“This is the way to go in line with the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act. Stop rejecting gunshot victims.”

SP Hundeyin, however, stressed, “We have begun an investigation into the incident and I will give you further updates.”

Recall the Tiktok content creator was said to be in police detention last week due to a petition brought against him, which led to his detention before he was released after a few days.