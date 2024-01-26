A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has congratulated Barr. Kenneth Udeze, on his victory at the Appeal Court, affirming him as the authentic national chairman of Action Alliance (AA).

LEADERSHIP reports that the protracted leadership tussle in the AA had been put to rest on Friday as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, affirmed Chief (Barr) Kenneth Udeze as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

A three-man panel of Justices presided over by Hon. Justice H.A. Barka dismissed the appeal filed by one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje in Appeal Number: CA/ABJ/CV/955/2022, challenging the judgement of an FCT High Court in suit number: FCT/HC/CV/174/2022 delivered on March 28, 2022 by Hon. Justice Eleojo Enenche, which had earlier affirmed Chief Udeze as the authentic National Chairman of AA and validated the March 14, 2021 National Convention of the party.

The Court of Appeal Abuja division also in a three-man panel of justices presided over by HON. JUSTICE. H.A. BARKA affirmed CHIEF (BARR) KENNETH UDEZE as the authentic National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA)in Appeal number:CA/ABJ/CV/526/2022 Between one CHIEF UZEWURU NWACHUKWU Vs KENNETH UDEZE.

Reacting to the judgement, Ugochinyere, in a statement, congratulated Udeze on his judicial victory, saying that it’s much-deserved.

Describing Udeze as a friend and brother, Ugochinyere recalled the tireless efforts Udeze put over the years to ensure the party made remarkable achievements and is among the political parties that stood the test of time.

Thanking the judiciary for diligent prosecution of the matters, Ugochinyere who’s the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, expressed optimism that Udeze’s vision, integrity, and passion will guide him as he continues making impactful decisions and implementing positive changes for action alliance