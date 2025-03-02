The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a member of an armed robbery syndicate, which operates in military uniform along Abuja-Keffi Road and part of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, on Sunday in Lafia, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Police Division, Keffi, following a successful intelligence-led operation.

He said the suspect, identified as Godswill Achili, was apprehended while dressed in military camouflage.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to impersonating a soldier and engaging in armed robbery.

“Further investigations revealed that he is a member of a criminal syndicate operating in both the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

“The syndicate operates wearing full military uniforms, using a black, unregistered Toyota Avalon, targeting unsuspecting members of the public—particularly youths and students travelling between Keffi, New Karu, and the FCT.

“They lure victims into their vehicle under false pretenses before robbing them of valuables such as money and mobile phones,” he explained.

According to him, two other members of the syndicate were at large, adding that efforts were being made to bring them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police to curb criminal activities in the state,” the Police spokesman stated.