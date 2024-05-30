Ad

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 49-year-old Yusuf Umar, a resident of Dagu Dutse in Warji local government area of the state for allegedly attempting to sell his 5-year-old daughter for N1.5 million.

Umar, who claimed to be a staff of Warji local government took the daughter away from her mother with whom he was previously married as his wife.

Confirming the incident to reporters in a press conference on Thursday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Mohammed said Umar argued that he wanted sell his daughter because each time he sees her, she reminded him of an unpleasant experience he allegedly had with her mother.

“The suspect took the 5-year-old from the estranged wife in Warji LGA under the pretense that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.

“Unknown to the mother he had already arranged to hand over the girl to someone.

Ad More Details

“The suspect was arrested in a hotel in Bauchi after he bargained for one million Naira (N1.500,000) to give up his biological daughter,” he said.

The CP said he has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel more motives behind the Umar’s actions after which he will be charged to court.